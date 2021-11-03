Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Received Alternate Treatment Instead of COVID-19 Vaccine

Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was reported the Green Bay Packers quarterback is unvaccinated, but he received some sort of alternate treatment. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers petitioned the NFL for the alternative treatment to allow him to be considered as someone who received one of the approved vaccines. After a back-and-forth battle, the NFL determined that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

Demovsky also said that Rodgers follows masking protocols while talking to players and coaching inside the teams’ headquarters. However, when speaking to the media during weekly and postgame news conferences, Rodgers doesn’t wear a mask. When talking to the media about being vaccinated, Rodgers said he was “immunized.”

“You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements,” Rodgers said at the time. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

“I think I like to learn about everything that I’m doing, and there was a lot of research that even went into that,” Rodgers continued. “But like I said, there’s been people that have tested positive, and I think it’s only vaccinated people here. It’s going to be interesting to see how things work moving forward. Obviously there could be some issues with vaccinated people only testing every couple weeks and then non-vaccinated testing every day.” With Rodgers missing Sunday’s game against the Chiefs fans will miss an opportunity to see him facing Patrick Mahomes. The two are the top quarterbacks in the NFL and have done their share of State Farm Commercials together.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Mahomes said about not going up against Rodgers. “I’ve watched his game for a long time. I feel I play a similar style. You always want to compete against the best. Hopefully, he’s healthy and it’s not too bad. I’m sure he’ll come back from it stronger than he was before.”