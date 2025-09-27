Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco

Now introducing Mr. and Mrs. Levin.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially tied the knot.

The duo were first linked together in 2023 and announced their engagement in December. There has been a lot of buzz leading up to the ceremony, with word going around that it would be happening this weekend as friends and family of Gomez’s were arriving in Southern California. After saying “I do” on Saturday, Gomez took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her and her new husband, looking as dashing and in love as ever.

According to TMZ, the ceremony took place in Montecito, California, complete with large tents and trees to provide plenty of privacy. Assumed to be in attendance are Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as longtime bestie Taylor Swift, without fiancé Travis Kelce due to a Chiefs game on Sunday. Gomez posting photos on social media not long after walking down the aisle was likely so she could beat any sneaky paparazzi photos getting a shot of the newlyweds first.

Both Gomez and Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, have not been shy when it comes to showing off their relationship. They frequently post photos and videos of one another on social media and show their support at award shows. In March, they dropped their first collaboration together, I Said I Love You First, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 charts.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Prior to their engagement, rumors were swirling for months that the singer/actress and music producer were tying the knot. In September 2024, some speculated that Gomez was wearing an engagement ring at the Emmys, and two months later, there were reports that she was already planning her wedding. Just a few weeks later, Gomez confirmed the engagement and showed off the ring and proposal setup, which included plenty of Taco Bell.

Blanco admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year that the week leading up to the proposal was the “scariest week” of his life. But the proposal went off without a hitch. However, both Blanco and Gomez admitted to blacking out afterwards, with Gomez saying she “freaked out. I forgot everything.” Blanco added, “Instantly.” The moment may have been scary, but it seems like the wedding also went off without a hitch, and now they can finally start this new chapter in their lives.