Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating

It’s a love story, Taylor Swift said yes!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of dating, the couple announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” she captioned several photos of Kelce proposing to Swift.

The pop star and NFL tight end began dating in the summer of 2023, with fans hoping for a proposal ever since.

The proposal scene is the picture of romance, with the happy couple engulfed by a garden full of countless pink and white flowers and green foliage. In one photo, Kelce, 35, is down on a knee hugging Swift, 35, around the waist while holding the engagement ring. In others, they embrace while showing off the enormous old mine brilliant cut diamond on Swift’s left ring finger.

The pair started dating in July 2023 when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium where he plays football for the Kansas City Chiefs. Weeks later, he publicly revealed that he tried and failed to meet her there.

After shooting his shot, they sparked dating rumors when she attended a Chiefs game in September 2023 with his mother, Donna Kelce. They were photographed walking out together after the game.

She confirmed to Time that she had been “hanging out” with the football player after he revealed on his podcast that he wanted to meet her.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said, clarifying the timeline of their relationship. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Things “quickly turned serious” after that, a source told PEOPLE, with Swift attending many more Chiefs games, including the 2023 Super Bowl win and 2024 Super Bowl loss. The couple have put their romance on full display, even appearing together on Kelce’s podcast together earlier this month to announce Swift’s next album.