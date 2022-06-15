Sebastian Stan Sparks Romance Rumors With Annabelle Wallis

Fans have a speculative eye on actor Sebastian Stan and actress Annabelle Wallis. Rumors have already circulated suggesting that the two are dating, and on Tuesday night they were spotted out to dinner together in Los Angeles, California. Witnesses told Entertainment Tonight that there seemed to be a spark between them.

"Annabelle Wallis and Sebastian Stan had dinner at Mother Wolf in Hollywood on Tuesday night with two older couples and a man," the witness said. "It seemed like a date night for Annabelle and Sebastian and they seemed comfortable and at ease with each other. At different points in the night, Sebastian put his hand on Annabelle's back."

sebastian stan and annabelle wallis being incredibly hot pic.twitter.com/C7yVuEo7z2 — sebastian stan (@thinkersebstan) May 22, 2022

Fans have suspected that something is going on between Stan and Wallis since they were seen attending Robert Pattinson's birthday party together last month. One photo even seemed to show them on the verge of a kiss, and it has since been deleted – which obviously put fans in even more of a speculative mood.

Stan generally keeps his private life to himself, but he recently dated actress Alejandra Onieva. They seem to have been together from 2020 until late last year or early this year. Meanwhile, Wallis just recently ended a three-year relationship with Chris Pine.

Wallis and Pine began dating in 2018, according to a report by ET. Interestingly, that same year Wallis took a role in Star Trek: Short Treks, putting her in the same franchise as Pine. She has since taken a role on Star Trek: Discovery as well. She previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, among others.

Stan has become a prominent heartthrob since bursting onto the mainstream. Although he had major roles beforehand, most fans got to know him best in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. He has since become central to the Marvel Cinematic Universe while expanding his resume at the same time. He has had two huge hits at Hulu this year already – the series Pam and Tommy and the movie Fresh.

Stan does not actually have any upcoming MCU projects listed on his IMDb page, but fans can be relatively confident that he will return. The upcoming movies include Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels. Streaming series include Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart and Armor Wars. Stay tuned for news on Stan's life both on and off-screen.