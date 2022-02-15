Sebastian Stan Takes a Dark Turn in Hulu’s New Horror Comedy ‘Fresh’

Sebastian Stan is starring Hulu’s new horror-comedy Fresh, and it sees the Winter Soldier actor taking a very dark turn. Fresh stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Noa, a single woman having zero luck in her dating life until she meets Steve (Stan). At first, he seems like a sweet enough guy, but things eventually take a sinister direction, seemingly leaving Noa to fight for her own survival while also suffering Steve’s outdated views on romance, as well as some particularly non-conventional eating habits.

In addition to Stan and Edgar-Jones, Fresh also stars Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Brett Dier. The film is directed by Mimi Cave, in her directorial debut, from a screenplay by Lauryn Kahn. Previously, Cave spoke out about the approach Fresh takes to telling a story about love and dating, explaining that many of the rom-com moments it features are there on purpose. “There’s a lot of tropes in this film that are there for a reason – and hopefully we’re challenging them,” she said at Variety’s virtual Sundance Studio. “We’re twisting them in a different way.” Fresh debuts March 4, on Hulu.

Notably, Fresh is not Stan’s first big Hulu project, as the actor currently stars in Pam and Tommy, a dramedy series that is loosely based on the real-life controversy surrounding the theft and illegal distribution of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s private sex tape that they made on their honeymoon in the ’90s. Stan stars as Lee alongside Lily James as Anderson. James and Stan aren’t the only big names in Pam & Tommy, as the show also stars Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman as the two men who stole the sex tape and then sold it online.

Stan opened up about the transformation process that he and James went through to become Lee and Anderson, and he praised the show’s makeup and effects crew. “We had the very best hair and makeup team we could’ve asked for and they just killed it,” the actor told ET. “They deserve whatever awards they are given. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Stan went on to recall, “I think it took two hours for myself and then three hours for Lily almost every morning.” He then added, “Then you pile that onto a 12-hour day and it just definitely gets interesting by the end.” Stan also joked about not recognizing James until they’d completed filming, joking, “It’s really wild, with Lily, because the first time I saw her as herself was actually at the end of the shoot five months later, and I was like, ‘Who are you?’ That’s when we actually formally met.” The first four episodes of Pam and Tommy are now streaming, with a new episode debuting Tuesday.