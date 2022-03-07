‘Fresh’ Starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones Has Social Media Asking for More

This weekend, fans were treated to a surprise with the new horror movie Fresh starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The film premiered on Hulu on Friday, and many people were not ready for the big twists. So far, commenters online seem to want more from screenwriter Lauryn Kahn, director Mimi Cave, the ensemble cast and this niche of horror in general.

Fair warning: there are some spoilers for Fresh ahead. Fresh stars Edgar-Jones as Noa, a young woman becoming discouraged by the dating scene. After showing how badly online dating is going for her in the beginning, the movie focuses on her new romance with a man named Steve (Stan). After a few dates, Noa ignores her defensive instincts and agrees to go away on a trip with Steve, only to find that he is more violent and twisted than any of the men she had tried to go out with before.

The movie takes a common form of cruelty to a hyper-literal level in the same way that other recent horror movies like Get Out have done, and the effect was startling for many viewers this weekend. Some went in without knowing what to expect, and they were completely caught off guard. Others urged their friends and family to watch the movie, believing its message was timely and important.

Fresh is streaming now on Hulu, and right now there are no plans for a follow-up. However, if you read the tweets from fans ahead, you’ll see that many are eager for Kahn and Cave’s next collaboration.

‘Prequel, Sequel, Whatever’

Fans wanted to see a spinoff taking the concepts in Fresh further, and many were not picky about which direction that might lead.

Sequel

Others were more invested in the specific story that started with this movie. They wanted to see characters like Noa carry on with their lives, and perhaps see them tackle the industry that they had stumbled onto by accident.

Lingering

Some viewers knew right away that Fresh would stick with them for days, weeks or even longer. They were not prepared for the impact this movie had on their psyche.

Rewatch

Some fans had watched this movie multiple times by the end of its first weekend out.

Proposals

Some fans pitched their ideas for a sequel to this movie, showing just how many different ways it could go.

Collaboration

Many viewers marveled at all the incredible talent assembled on this movie – both behind the camera and in front of it. They wanted to see a team like this come together again.

Sebastian Stan’s Progression

Finally, fans noted that Sebastian Stan’s characters have been getting progressively more evil and outlandish in his last couple of movies. They wondered how he could possibly top it in his next release.