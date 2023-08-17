Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears Amid Contentious Relationship Allegations

It's officially over for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The same day that reports surfaced that the couple was separating, Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the 41-year-old pop star, Entertainment Tonight reports. They were married for just over one year. Meanwhile, sources claim that things are getting contentious between the two, including allegations of Spears becoming physical in arguments with Asghari.

Although neither party has given an official statement on the breakup, plenty of sources have painted a picture of a messy split, making it difficult to get a clear idea of what went wrong. TMZ, who was first to report the breakup news, said the decision to end things came after Asghari confronted Spears over rumors that she had been unfaithful, which led to a blowout fight.

However, a source told ET that Spears is "denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions," adding that she "has not been doing well" amid the split. "She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on." Spears' teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, recently moved to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, and the rest of their family.

"She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically and mentally," the source continued. "Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her."

The messiness of the split is further demonstrated in a report from TMZ in which Spears was accused of domestic violence against Asghari. Sources claimed to the outlet that the couple regularly engaged in screaming arguments with each other and that their fights sometimes got so heated that security had to intervene. Multiple sources alleged to the outlet that Spears has also reportedly gotten "physical" with Asghari.

Another source told ET that Spears and Asghari have had "ups and downs" throughout their relationship and that they argue over "fundamental issues" despite having "a lot of love for each other." The source said, "Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real."

Although rumors surfaced this spring that Spears and Asghari were having marital issues, the personal trainer's representative, Brandon Cohen, shut them down, telling PEOPLE at the time that Asghari wasn't wearing his wedding ring — something that sparked breakup rumors — because he was filming a movie.

Spears and Asghari got married in an intimate wedding at Spears' California home in June 2022, nearly six years after they met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." The wedding came about a year after Spears' 13-year conservatorship finally ended.