Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Separate, Divorce Likely

Britney Spears' latest marriage is headed towards divorce, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet reports that the pop star and her husband, Sam Asghari, are now separated. Their anonymous source tells them, "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

TMZ has loads more tea around the split, with the outlet's source claiming the frustrations come from Asghari's end. He's allegedly "at wit's end" with Spears' recent behavior, which fans and onlookers have expressed concerns about. The final straw apparently occurred when the Special Ops: Lioness star believed Spears cheated on him. TMZ offered no insight on the alleged act of cheating itself, but Asghari's suspicions apparently triggered a huge fight — one that finished off the "Circus" and "Hold Me Closer" singer's marriage. The actor then moved out of the residence they shared.

The TMZ report, which was not attributed to a named reporter, also throws out some serious allegations against Spears, including domestic violence. "There's been 'deep trouble' with the couple's union for months," TMZ's report reads. "Sam wasn't sleeping at the house much, and we're told Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches."

Neither Spears, age 41, nor Asghari, age 29, have publicly addressed the breakup and no divorce documents have been filed as of press time. TMZ's sources went as far as to address a prenuptial agreement between the former couple. Spears assets are said to be protected, but she might have to make some sort of financial payment to the Black Monday and Hacks actor.

Britney Spears, an iconic pop star known for songs like "Toxic" and "...Baby One More Time," married Sam Asghari in June 2022. The couple had been together for years beforehand after Asghari starred in the music video for her 2016 single "Slumber Party." The pair even announced a pregnancy in April 2022, though Spears suffered a miscarriage not long after. Asghari has been with Spears throughout the "Free Britney" movement, a public outcry for Spears to be released from the conservatorship she was placed in January 2008 in the midst of a mental health crisis. After a huge legal battle, a judge ended Spears' conservatorship in November 2021.