Ryan Reynolds Gives Life Update After Blake Lively Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are settling in just fine after welcoming their fourth child. The Spirited actor, 46, opened up about life as a father of four during an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch this week after subtly announcing the birth of baby number four on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Reynolds said of bringing another baby home. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble." The Deadpool actor joked during his virtual appearance on the show, "It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

Presenting the 2022 CNBC Stock Draft Champions:@VancityReynolds and @weareMNTN's Mark Douglas



They join to talk why they chose Netflix and Ford in the draft, recap the ads and marketing landscape after The Super Bowl, and other business ventures they're involved in pic.twitter.com/p9keg7Jwc5 — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) February 13, 2023

Reynolds and Lively, 35, have kept the details of their fourth child's birth quiet so far, as the couple is famously private when it comes to the lives of their other children – 8-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez and 3-year-old Betty. So when it comes to the sex of their baby, Reynolds shut the line of questioning down. "I ain't telling," he said. "This ain't a birth announcement."

The couple eschewed a formal birth announcement altogether, only alerting fans to their baby's arrival by sharing a photo on Instagram in which Lively was clearly no longer pregnant. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," Lively wrote alongside food emojis under a photo that also featured Reynolds' mother, Tammy. "been busy." Reynolds pointed out on Power Lunch, "We didn't make a birth announcement, we just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does after that."

Reynolds and Lively wed in September 2012 and welcomed their first child two years later. To announce they were expecting their fourth child, the Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September. Soon after, Lively shared rare photos from throughout the early stages of her pregnancy on Instagram, which she posted "so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone."

"You freak me and my kids out," she continued. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."