Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Baby No. 4

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child. According to PEOPLE, The Gossip Girl star and Deadpool actor didn't share a glimpse of the baby and didn't officially announce it, but the couple did make it clear Lively had given birth.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," Lively captioned her post showing her next to Reynolds and his mother, Tammy. "Been busy." The key is the photo showing Lively with her husband, where she is standing open, free and without a "baby bump."

The couple picked the start of the Super Bowl to post the photo, throwing fans online into a little bit of a frenzy. They also gave people who don't enjoy football a chance to have something to chat about.

Lively's reveal follows past reveals about the couple's children. Back in August, the fourth baby was unofficially revealed due to Lively hitting the red carpet at Forbes' 10th Annual Power Women's Summit. The actress wore a gold sequined dress that showed her clear baby bump, only allowing a few select photographers to take the photos.

The Gossip Girl alum also had some fun with her pregnancy a bit while working out with physical trainer Don Saladino, giving a before and after photo. "Been doing [Saladino]'s workout program for months now. Something isn't working," Lively posted, joking about her growing belly.

"We're very excited," Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly shortly after the news on her baby bump broke. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it." Lively's strategy for releasing photos and addressing her private life stems from her experience with paparazzi.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone," she wrote in caption for a post showing several photos. "You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."