Pregnant Blake Lively Poses in Her Underwear to Show off Baby Bump

Blake Lively shocked fans last week when she announced she was pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child, marking the news with a visible baby bump while she walked the red carpet at a Forbes event in New York City. Over the weekend, the Gossip Girl actress shared more photos of her baby bump in an effort to dissuade paparazzi camped outside her house from interfering with her family's personal space. The photos included shots of her baby bump in her underwear, swimsuit, and a robe and other cute shots of her bump.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," Lively, 35, wrote. She then went on to thank fans who have unfollowed accounts that publish pictures of celebrity children. She also thanked media outlets that do not publish photos of children. "You all make all the difference. Much love," she wrote.

Lively's post included a handful of intimate photos from the past few months, including one with her and Reynolds, 45, lounging by the pool. In another photo, she is seen hanging out with her half-sister, actress Robyn Lively, at a spa. Lively's friends Samantha Stone and Taylor Swift also make appearances in the slideshow.

Lively revealed her baby bump to the world at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Lincoln Center. It was a complete surprise since Lively never mentioned it before. She did not share more details of the pregnancy during the event but did make a funny reference to it. "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," she said, reports E! News.

The A Simple Favor actress also spoke about inspiring her children as a working mom. "I grew up watching a woman be everything: be a mom and also be the hardest working business woman I knew," Lively said. "So it's important for me for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other."

"I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom," Lively continued. "They can be both or neither. But just for them to see that anything is possible. So it's really important for me to do that." Lively and Reynolds are also parents to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Lively last appeared on the big screen in The Rhythm Section. In May, she reportedly signed on to make a sequel to A Simple Favor, alongside Anna Kendrick. Paul Feig has also signed to direct again, with a script by Jessica Sharzer. Lively is also the founder of Betty Buzz, a new, healthy alternative to alcoholic drinks.