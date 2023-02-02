Ryan Reynolds Makes Rare Appearance With 8-Year-Old Daughter James

Ryan Reynolds recently had a daddy-daughter date for the latest Wrexham match. As Us Weekly reported, Reynolds' eldest daughter, whom he shares with Blake Lively, was with him to root on the Welsh soccer team that he co-owns. Lively, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child, previously teased Reynolds on social media about his anxious reactions to the intense game.

Both Reynolds and his daughter were on hand to watch Wrexham play Sheffield United in the FA Cup. At various points during the match, Reynolds could be seen hugging his daughter and lifting her into the air as they rooted on Wrexham. James wore a cozy purple fleece for the occasion while Reynolds donned a Canada Goose's Men's Nanaimo Rain Jacket and a dark green 1864 hat. Following the game, which ended in a draw, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a message with the Wrexham fans.

"When @robmcelhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @wrexham_afc's favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I've EVER seen," Reynolds wrote, captioning photos of himself rooting on his team. "Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight." As previously stated, Reynolds' wife, Lively, was also rooting on the team. Although, as she's currently pregnant, she was doing so from home. She shared on her Instagram Story that she purchased an ESPN+ subscription so that she could "watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live." Lively added, "Worth it."

Reynolds previously opened up about purchasing the team with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that Lively was, at first, hesitant about his involvement in this latest endeavor. But, after watching one specific Wembley match that he noted "wasn't even a particularly riveting," she was hooked.

"But after the match, we were laying [there] and she was like, 'I get it.' I was like, 'What do you mean you get it?' She was like, 'I'm now as obsessed if not more than you are with this club and this community and this town, and everything it represents and where it can go,' and so she's as obsessed as I am," he said. "She's already, like, looking at the schedules throughout the year, wondering which matches she can attend, so, it's pretty great."