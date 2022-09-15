Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Expecting Baby No. 4, Debuts Baby Bump at NYC Event

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four! The former Gossip Girl star debuted her baby bump during a Forbes event in New York City on Thursday. Lively, 35, and Reynolds, 45, are also parents to three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. They have not commented on the baby news.

Lively walked the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Lincoln Center. She wore a sequined, long-sleeve dress that showed off her baby bump. Sources told TMZ that only a few photographers were allowed to take pictures of Lively because it would be a "sensitive shoot" for her red carpet walk.

(Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

It's unclear how far along Lively is. There were no hints that she was expecting again. She has not posted a photo on Instagram since Aug. 24, when she published a sun-drenched bikini photo near a pool. The photo may have been taken earlier in the summer. "Summer lovin' ...had me a blast," she captioned the post, quoting the song from Grease. Reynolds' most recent Instagram posts have been about his FX documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, about the Welsh soccer team he owns with Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds recently announced plans to step away from acting after he finishes his upcoming projects to spend more time with his children. In a recent interview with LinkedIn News, Reynolds described his break as a sabbatical. "The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids," he said. Reynolds also has other interests, including the software platform MNTN, for which he serves as the chief creative officer.

The Deadpool star told LinkedIn he hopes to "live life like a normal human," adding, "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

Lively and Reynolds met while making Green Lantern in 2010 and they married two years later. Lively most recently starred in the 2020 action movie The Rhythm Section and she was recently cast in The Husband's Secret. Her latest business venture is Betty Buzz, a new drink that bills itself as a healthy alternative to alcoholic drinks. Kary Perry is also a major stakeholder in the brand, reports Forbes.