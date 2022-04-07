Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reportedly Moving to an Unexpected City

✖

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are reportedly on the move. According to OK Magazine, the Hollywood couple is looking to spice things up when it comes to their home life. As a result, they're reportedly looking to put roots down in Nashville.

Reynolds and Lively currently live in upstate New York with their three daughters — James, Inez, and Betty. While they do enjoy living there, the "harsh winters" are reportedly making them reconsider things. Apparently, they're looking to touch down in Nashville, with a source saying, "Nashville checks all the boxes because it's warmer but still has seasons, it's hip and it's far from the Hollywood scene."

As for why they're looking to move to Nashville, OK Magazine reported that they traveled there during the early stages of their relationship. Since it holds significance for the pair, they're looking to make a home in the Music City. Another plus for the couple is that Lively's good friend Taylor Swift resides in Nashville most of the time. A source told the outlet, "Blake and Taylor are still super close, but they don't get to see each other much. If they were in the same city, they could hang out together all the time."

Even though Lively and Reynolds are reportedly considering a move to Nashville, they won't be saying goodbye to their home in upstate New York just yet. Although, an insider did say that "they're excited about moving someplace new," adding, "Nashville would be a lot of fun." When you check out the pair's New York home, you'll understand why they likely won't be selling the property. E! News reported that Lively and Reynold's home is in a small town outside of Bedford in Westchester County.

They have reportedly been living there since 2012. The estate, which cost them over $5 million, is an 8,000-square-foot mansion with seven bedrooms. There also happens to be a barn on the property. Martha Stewart lives nearby the couple as do Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Reynolds and Live are described as being staples in the Bedford community, with locals describing the couple as "extremely nice and well-liked." Of course, while the couple has made themselves a home in Bedford, they may just be looking for a change of scenery with a move to Nashville.