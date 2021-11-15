Taylor Swift Teams up With Blake Lively for New Music Video and Social Media Is Freaking Out

After releasing her highly-anticipated re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, Taylor Swift on Monday debuted the music video for her previously vaulted song “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault].” The song, featuring country singer Chris Stapleton, marks the second from the new album to get a music video, following the short film for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” with Swift announcing over the weekend the video is directed by Blake Lively, marking her directorial debut. In a tweet, Swift shared that she “finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny Blake Lively on her directorial debut.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) marks Swift’s second re-recorded album following the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earlier this year and comes a decade after Red, the singer’s fourth studio album, was released. The re-released album features a total of 30 songs spanning two hours and 10 minutes, nine of which are from the vault. In addition to “I Hope You Think About Me,” the vaulted songs also include the buzzed-about “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” the extended version of her critically acclaimed song. Swift performed the song on Saturday Night Live, after which she was seen attending a Saturday Night Live afterparty with Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, which sees Swift crashing a wedding, is not the first time Lively has had an influence on Swift’s music. Lyrics from Swift’s “Betty,” a song on her folklore album, feature the characters James, Inez, and Betty, the names of Lively and Reynolds’ three children. Even still, the Swift-Lively team-up generated plenty of excitement from fans ahead of and during the video’s Monday premiere.

Swift and Lively ‘need to work together more’

“Oh my god i think i just actually died because that was so INCREDIBLE!!” tweeted one fan. “the song on its own was flawless but the direction, the acting the video was beautifully shot and i’m freaking out but wow you and blake need to work together more!”

‘Genius’

the world would like to see more blake lively and taylor swift working together from now on #IBetYouThinkAboutMe — regina (@futureofrep) November 15, 2021

“Funniest THING I’VE EVER WATCHED!!!” wrote another. “blake’s directing was phenomenal, your interpretation is *chefs kiss* and the plot is GENIUS. wouldn’t change a single thing ab this (including the easter eggs i missed and that make me feel dumb) love u!!”

‘Immaculate’

the was she slowly turned everything RED was IMMACULATE #IBetYouThinkAboutMe pic.twitter.com/XUcLCXBcMb — 🪩 eME!rald 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🍉 iso eras tour tickets (@hushmirrorball) November 15, 2021

“Blake is so brillian on directing it!! ABSOLUTELY LOVED ALL THE CONCEPT OF THE MV,” added somebody else. “And Taylor you did great portraying your character.”

‘Coolest thing ever’

https://twitter.com/delicatraitor/status/1460265691131498498?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Taylor this video was the COOLEST thing ever,” declared another Swiftie. “the vibes are immaculate!!! i love you so much <3.”

The video is a ’13/13′

https://twitter.com/rumorzfrominez/status/1460267528492621825?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Good morning to taylor swift and blake lively and taylor swift and blake lively only,” tweeted a viewer.

‘Brilliant’

https://twitter.com/SwiftNYC/status/1460267133938581505?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Everything was so cute and lolely!” commented a fan. “Thank you so much for making such a fun video!! [Blake Lively] I’ll watch over and over again!”

‘Just amazing’

https://twitter.com/serpentarq/status/1460266378997415948?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Loved the music video so so much!” tweeted somebody else. “Blake did an amazing job, you did an amazing job, everything was just amazing. Thank you for blessing us yet again.”