Ryan Reynolds Reveals Hilarious Response to Viral Video With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about which viral video with wife Blake Lively he was “friggin’ miserable” filming. While promoting his upcoming film The Adam Project, which follows a man who travels back in time to consult with himself as a teenager, Reynolds was asked what his younger self would think about the February 2021 video featuring him doing Lively’s hair at home because of the pandemic.

“What I love about this video is if you freeze-frame it on pretty much any frame, you will see that I am friggin’ miserable,” he said on The Social. The Free Guy actor added he was “not a hairstylist,” despite Lively’s Instagram caption at the time that she “f—d [her] hairdresser.” Looking back on a more serious note, Reynolds reflected on his own history with haircuts having grown in a household that was “lower-middle-income.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

His family had what they needed, for which Reynolds is “really grateful” to his mother and late father, “but we certainly didn’t have money for any kind of luxuries, not the least of which being haircuts.” Reliving his younger years at home, Reynolds revealed his dad would cut his hair at home with scissors, “but it looked like he used sandpaper when he was done. Or a hammer. ” Now, however, Reynolds said getting a haircut from a professional is one of those “little things” that he doesn’t take for granted “for one second.”

Reynolds announced in October that he was taking a “sabbatical” from filmmaking following the release of Red Notice, Free Guy, Spirited and The Adam Project between 2021 and 2022. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the time of his wife and three daughters – James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” he wrote at the time on Instagram. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great [Octavia Spencer]…”

Reynolds continued, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second of working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.” The Adam Project premieres on Netflix on March 11.