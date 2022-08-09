Rita Ora Reportedly Marries Taika Waititi in London

Congratulations seem to be in order for Taika Waititi and Rita Ora after the couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate London wedding, according to The Sun UK. Monday, the outlet reported that the Thor: Ragnarok director, 46, and "For You" singer, 31, had tied the knot in a small wedding in order to "keep their relationship as private as possible."

"It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the outlet. "Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are." The source continued of the couple's plans to celebrate later on, "A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don't expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine."

Ora and Waititi have yet to confirm the news publicly, but the Pokemon Detective Pikachu star does seem to be sporting a wedding band on her left ring finger in a photo she shared to Instagram Sunday. The "Poison" songstress and Jojo Rabbit director were first linked in May 2021 when they were photographed getting cozy in Sydney, Australia, and three months later, the couple made their red carpet debut at The Suicide Squad premiere.

Last month, Ora and Waititi were reported to have proposed to one another with almost "simultaneous" marriage offers, according to The Sun UK at the time. The engaged duo were reportedly planning a "low-key" wedding ceremony to be followed by a big party to celebrate with all their loved ones later this summer. "This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand," a source told the outlet at the time. "It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship."

Throughout their relationship, Ora and Waititi haven't shied away from being spotted together, but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. In September 2021, Ora answered when asked about her relationship in an interview with Vogue Australia, "I'm in a great place in my life. That's all I'm going to say about that." Ora and Waititi's reported wedding comes two years after the filmmaker's separation from ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he shares 10-year-old Te Hinekāhu and 6-year-old Matewa Kiritapu.