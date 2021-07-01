Taika Waititi Gives Refreshing Response to Question on Makeout Photos With Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson

✖

Taika Waititi is speaking out about those makeout photos with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson that surfaced in May. The director gave a very refreshing response when questioned about the images by The Sydney Morning Herald. When asked if the photos being published and shared online upset him, Waititi replied, "Not really."

The Thor: Ragnarok director then elaborated a little, saying, "I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick." He added, "And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine." In the photos, Waititi, Ora, and Thompson were all seen cuddling close with one another, and engaging in some lip-lock action. All three had been in Australia where Waititi and Thompson were shooting the Ragnarok sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. Notably, Waititi and Ora have reportedly been romantically linked since April. The singer was in Australia filming The Voice.

rita ora/tessa thompson/taika waititi in 2021 was in fact NOT a plot twist I expected pic.twitter.com/a550FfauOE — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) May 23, 2021

During his chat with The Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi also shared what it had been like being in the court while filing the new movie. "I just got very welcomed and everyone was really beautiful," he said. "At a time when I couldn't see my kids for almost seven months because there was no bubble, it was really nice to be surrounded by people who made me feel at home."

After the photos surfaced, a source close to Marvel told The Telegraph that the company had "reprimanded" Waititi for the tryst. The source claimed the director was seen as having a "party animal" reputation, and that some people at Marvel felt the photos "crossed a line." The insider added that the behavior depicted in the images is "not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises." Notably, this was not an official statement from Marvel, but rather, it was simply the comments of an anonymous source claiming to have knowledge of the situation.

Many fans of the three celebrities have taken to defending them, with one person tweeting, "These photos are beautiful. As long as all involved are freely giving their consent, this is love, joy, sexual freedom. Women expressing themselves freely should be desired.

Narcissistic patriarchy has so warped our minds we panic at freedom."