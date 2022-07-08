Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Are Reportedly Engaged

✖

Filmmaker Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora are reportedly engaged, and planning to tie the knot as soon as possible. A source close to the couple spoke to reporters from The Sun, saying that Waititi and Ora proposed to each other mutually, almost at the exact same time. They also said that the couple will be marrying in a small, intimate ceremony any day now but will still throw a larger celebration later in the summer.

Waititi and Ora's friend told reporters that the couple simply can't wait to be married at this point. They said: "This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn't be happier... They didn't do a whole, 'will you marry me?' thing and an Instagram post. There's no big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, 'I want to marry you.' It's actually really romantic and just exactly the way they are together."

Waititi already had a big summer ahead of him with the release of his next blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder and work on his untitled Star Wars movie. Meanwhile, Ora just wrapped up another season as a coach on The Voice Australia. However, the insider said that they will pencil their wedding in as soon as humanly possible.

"So the plan is to marry abroad, as soon as their respective projects end, with their closest friends and family around them," they said. "And then there will be a big celebration in London at a later stage, when they get the chance, with all their famous friends there. But for now it's about getting down the aisle and making things official. There are a few details to iron out, but it's coming soon and it'll be beautifully intimate and perfectly them."'

Waititi previously dated actress and writer Loren Horsley for about a decade, then married film producer Chelsea Wistanley in 2011. He and Winstanley had two daughters and separated in 2018. Meanwhile, Ora has had high-profile relationships with musicians Calvin Harris and Andrew Watt. Waititi and Ora took their relationship public in 2021, but they have been friends for much longer.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on Friday, July 8 in the U.S. The Voice Australia wrapped its season on Sunday, May 29. For Waititi and Ora personally, there will obviously be a much more important date later this summer.