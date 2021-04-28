Rita Ora Reportedly Dating 'Thor' Director Taika Waititi

✖

Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi are reportedly dating. A source close to them told reporters from The Sun that the couple got together about a month ago, and have been steadily getting closer. Fans are floored by this unique match.

"They've been a couple since early March but kept things low-key. However, all their friends know about the relationship — they're really into each other," a source close to Ora and Waititi said. Ora, 30, is a British singer-songwriter best known for songs like "Let You Love Me" and "Your Song." She is also an actress, with roles in Fast & Furious 6, Fifty Shades of Grey and Empire, among others. Meanwhile, Waititi, 45, is an acclaimed movie director perhaps best-known for overseeing Thor: Ragnarok for Marvel Studios. However, his Oscar-winning movie Jojo Rabbit may even be more famous at this point.

rita ora and taika waititi do not exist in the same universe how is this possible pic.twitter.com/qPBGHLQGk6 — al! (@llevvyn) April 28, 2021

Waititi is a New Zealand native who spends plenty of time in Australia. He and Ora reportedly met in Sydney, where she has been spending a lot of time filming The Voice Australia. They have been spotted out together around the city recently, and Ora has even posted photos of them together on her Instagram Story.

Still, Ora was relatively coy when asked about the romance rumors outright in a recent interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. She said of her love life: "I think for me I'm just focusing on getting fit to be honest."

Ora is still relatively fresh off her breakup with boyfriend Romain Gavras, which happened shortly after she left the U.K. for her stint in Australia. Her other previous boyfriends include DJ Calvin Harris and musician Andrew Watt.

As for Waititi, he was previously married to fellow New Zealand filmmaker Chelsea Winstanley. They met when she interviewed him for a TV documentary about a Maori artist and married in 2011, then had two daughters together. They were frequent creative collaborators as well, but in 2020 they revealed that they had privately separated two years earlier.

So far, Ora and Waititi have not commented publicly on the rumors of their romance, but they haven't denied them either. Fans are ecstatic at the prospect of two such talents coming together, praising the pairing on social media. Many are eager for the couple to go public.