Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Alleged Marriage Plans Revealed

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been dating for a few years now, and the pair allegedly have marriage plans on the horizon. The news was revealed by an In Touch source close to the couple who said they "are planning to run off and tie the knot." The source added, "They're madly in love, and they want to make it official."

While the pair have wedding bells on their mind, the insider says that Zellweger and Anstead are not planning a big ceremony. "They're thinking of an elopement, something very intimate – they don't like to make a fuss," the source said, noting that they would like Ant's three children — Archie, 17, Amelie, 20, and Hudson, 4 — present for the exchanging of vows, as well as his two ex-wives: Louise Storey and Christina Hall. "The kids would just love to be a part of the wedding," the source added. "And they want their parents to be happy."

Notably, Anstead will be seeing more of his older children soon, as they live in the U.K. and Zellweger is about to spend much of the summer there working on the fourth installment of her Bridget Jones movie franchise.

"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there," the source explained. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States. Ant wasn't able to take Hudson to Britain until last year because of custody restrictions, but now he can, so he and Renée will definitely be spending more time there."

Anstead and Zellweger began dating in 2021, following his divorce from Hall. Talking to E! News on the Daily Pop, Anstead explained that the pair fell for one another while they were filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride. "Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there," Anstead explained. "But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She's a super pro and she can weld."