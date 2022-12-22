Christina Hall Shares Sweet Photo of Son Hudson Taking Her and Husband Josh's Picture

Christina Hall is encouraging her son's photography enthusiasm! The HGTV personality shared on Instagram Thursday a photo taken by 3-year-old son Hudson of her and husband Josh Hall posing in front of a holiday display, noting in another shot taken of the toddler setting up the shot that the "kid loves being behind the camera."

Hudson is the Christina on the Coast star's youngest son with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She also shares son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who is currently expecting his first baby with wife Heather Rae El Moussa. Christina had previously decided not to share photos of Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention with Anstead but recently has started posting pictures of the toddler in which his face is not shown.

After sharing a photo of the family's Thanksgiving in Tennessee in which Hudson's face was covered with an emoji, the Christina in the Country star took to her Instagram Story to clear up the "confusion and false info about Hudson's photos." Christina explained that she was not told she could no longer post photos of Hudson, but chose to no longer share his picture "because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me."

Christina said that despite Anstead's legal filings surrounding Hudson's appearance in ads on her page, "people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this has to do with advertisements." She continued, "This is about CONTROL. There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it."

The Flip or Flop alum concluded by saying she was tired of "every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screen shot and picked apart," and urged fans to mind their own business when it comes to her Instagram page. "Now the '[know] it alls' can go back to [Anstead's] page please. Thank you," she concluded.