Renée Zellweger's Boyfriend Ant Anstead Reveals the Role She Played in Planning His Son's Birthday

Renée Zellweger's boyfriend Ant Anstead celebrated his son's birthday recently and even revealed that his loving girlfriend had a hand in helping plan the party. Over on Instagram, Anstead shared some photos from his son Hudson's 3rd birthday party. Down in the comments, a follower asked about "Ren," referring to Zellweger, to which Anstead replied, "Oh she's there! She helped plan the whole party! Two lucky boys!"

In the caption of his post, Anstead wrote, "Wow!! That was the BEST party!!! Temple home is now wrecked, and I'm going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months." He joked that the mess was "totally worth it," however. "Hudzo is surrounded by so many cool friends," the proud papa added. "All his class mates from school. His pals from @lagunabeachparentsclub and more made it today to celebrate this awesome little man! And I love how kids just rip up the plans and get creative finding new ways to have fun! This party ended with the (drinks) ice buckets being used for dunking! Water balloons and a full on water fight! We have all laughed hard today! Anstead concluded his post, "Hudzo you are one very loved little man."

Anstead shares Hudson with his ex-wife Christina Hall. They first began dating in 2017, and married a year later. The former couple welcomed Hudson into their family in 2019. They eventually separated, in 2020, with their divorce being finalized in 2021. The pair had seemingly been co-parenting Hudson amicably, but earlier this year they wound up in a heated custody battle.

In September 2020, Hall announced that she and Anstead had split. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce. They have both since gone on to new relationships, with Hall remarrying earlier in April, saying "I do's" with realtor Joshua Hall. Anstead has been dating Zellweger for a little over a year, after the two met while filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride.