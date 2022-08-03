Did Renee Zellweger's Friends Urge Her to Break up With Ant Anstead Amid Custody Battle With HGTV Star?

Are Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead on the rocks? A recent report has claimed that Zellweger's friends want her to break up with Anstead. They allegedly want her to part ways with Anstead amid his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over their 2-year-old son, Hudson. However, is this really the case? Suggest sheds some light on the rumor and sets the record straight.

This latest rumor comes courtesy of the National Enquirer. The publication alleged that Zellweger is determined to stay with Anstead during his custody battle with his ex. Apparently, Zellweger's friends are allegedly urging her to break up with Anstead because they are worried that she will be brought into the legal matter.

"It's a messy custody case with a lot of drama that could drag on for months, if not years," the insider alleged. "Renee's friends are telling her to run the other way—because she's certainly going to be dragged into court to testify, and she doesn't need that in her life!" They went on to say, "She believes she and Ant were meant to be together." But, is this account true? Suggest dispelled the rumor by reporting that there has been no evidence to determine that Zellweger and Anstead are heading for a split (nonetheless one that was supported by her friends). The couple has been dating for about a year at this point and all signs seem to indicate that things are going well for them.

Zellweger and Anstead were first linked in June 2021 after working on Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The Judy star wanted to be on the show in order to give back to twin nurses Jerome and Jerald Cowan, who cared for her friend, publicist Nanci Ryder, during her battle with ALS before her passing in 2020. While talking to Harper's Bazaar, Zellweger explained that she and her boyfriend have talked about how Ryder was the one who ultimately helped them find their way to each other. She said, "Yeah, we do joke about that. She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all."

Anstead has also opened up about his relationship with Zellweger. In September 2021, he told PEOPLE that he was going to take a private stance when it comes to talking about their relationship. The Wheelers Dealers alum told the outlet, "Renée and my relationship is something that's really private. It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."