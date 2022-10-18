Ant Anstead Lists Laguna Beach Beach House for $3.3 Million

Ant Anstead is selling the Laguna Beach, California home he once called the "house of my dreams." The cottage is now on the market for $3.3 million. The British TV host bought the house in May 2021, about 10 months after his split from ex-wife Christina Hall.

The cottage was built in 1929 and sits on a 0.16-acre lot, according to the listing on Compass. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and incredible panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The 6,925-square-foot property has two levels, each with its kitchen and living area, so the building could work as a duplex. There is also a detached two-car garage. "Laguna's famous beaches, coves, parks, restaurants, shops, and galleries are all merely minutes from home," the listing boasts.

"The entry moment with its breathtaking ceiling makes this property very special," Compass listing agent Azita Sadeghi told PEOPLE. "Laguna has evolved so much over the past 100 years. Finding a charming and authentic Laguna Beach home is really hard to find, you don't really see this type of cottage these days. Finding one with a great plot, established front yard that also oozes character is even rarer as development in Laguna continues at pace." Sadeghi said she hopes the home will continue to be preserved "in all its glory" by the next owner.

Anstead, 43, moved into the house in May 2021 with his son Hudson, whom he shares with Hall. "It's the house of my dreams," Anstead told PEOPLE. "A home is, for me, the foundation of a life, and I've got so much coming up in the next few months, the next few years, that I need a solid base, and the timing of it all is just so perfect."

Anstead's decision to sell the home so soon after buying it comes as his relationship with Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger continues to heat up. There have been rumors she was living at the cottage just a few months after they met. In October 2021, she sold her Topanga home for $6 million and reportedly began rending her own Laguna Beach home near Anstead.

Anstead was married to Hall from 2018 to 2021. He also shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife, Louise Anstead. Hall, who married realtor Joshua Hall in April, and Anstead are in the middle of a custody battle over Hudson. In recent court documents, Anstead accused Hall of "exploiting" their son when she included Hudson in paid Instagram posts. Hall denied the allegations.