Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Reach Major Custody Decision

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have reportedly reached a major custody decision. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple has agreed to a shared-custody plan for their 3-year-old son Hudson. The agreement will also forego any need for a trial, so the pair will not be facing off in a courtroom over the matter. The outlet reports that, on Nov. 18, Superior Court of California Judge Lee Gabriel, in Orange County, signed off on the agreement to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson.

Notably, PEOPLE states that this was the agreement when Hall — formerly Christina Haack — and Anstead's divorce was finalized in June 2021. The legal paperwork was filed by Hall's legal team, but had been approved by Anstead and his attorneys beforehand. As part of the agreement, the pair will swap off holidays, like Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, with the widow beginning on the Wednesday before each holiday and running through the following Monday.

In late April, it was reported that Anstead has accused Hall of being a negligent parent on multiple occasions. He also claimed, at the time, that she had only spent "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the past 20 months. In response, Hall told TMZ, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Anstead later fired some new claims at Hall, alleging that she is "exploiting" their 3-year-old son Harrison for paid content posts online. Us Weekly reports that, in legal filings, Anstead expressed concern about Harrison's exposure to social media and reality TV. "The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that 'set' is Christina's home) are innumerable and well documented," Anstead stated, referring to Hall's, 39, upcoming new reality series.

"Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth," he continued. "It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content."

Anstead and Hall first began dating in 2017. They married in 2018 and welcomed Hudson in 2019. The couple separated in 2020, with their divorce being finalized in 2021. The pair had seemingly been co-parenting Hudson amicably, with Anstead telling PEOPLE last year, "There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa." Later in 2021, Hall told the outlet, "The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be."