Pregnant Halsey Sparks Marriage Rumors With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin are currently expecting their first child together, but could they be taking another major step in their relationship? After the expectant parents stepped out this week to run errands in Los Angeles, some fans seem to think the happy couple could be secretly married.

Speculation about their relationship status began to run rampant on Monday after the couple was spotted out and about that afternoon. You can see images from the outing on Page Six here. With Halsey's baby bump on full display as they donned a light blue button crop top and black leggings, the two appeared closer as eve as Aydin walked with his arm draped around the singer. Noticeably, and what quickly sparked marriage rumors among fans, the happy couple sported what appeared to be matching gold rings on their ring fingers. They were again seen donning the rings during a Wednesday outing, according to Just Jared.

Those sightings came just after the marriage rumors were first sparked after Aydin earlier on Monday shared a peculiar image to Instagram. The photo showed the screenwriter sitting on the ground with an extravagant setup of lengthy table and numerous chairs behind him. He simply captioned the post, "won't catch me without my point-and-shoot." Many fans seemed to believe the setup behind him could be that of a wedding or wedding reception, with one fan questioning, "Omg are you guys getting married," with somebody else questioning, "Was that your wedding?!" Another person declared that they "totally got married," with several others simply chiming in with, "congrats!!!'

At this time, neither Halsey nor Aydin have publicly commented on the speculation, and it remains unclear if they have truly tied the knot. Details of the couple's relationship remain unclear, though it appears as though they have been friends for some time, with Aydin in March 2019 having shared a "throwback" photo with Halsey on Instagram. As fans wait for a possible marriage announcement, a source recently shed a little light on their relationship, revealing that they are currently focusing on their pregnancy.

"Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever," the source told Us Weekly. "At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love."

Halsey announced in January that they are pregnant with their first child. The musician shared the news by releasing a gallery of images showing off their growing baby bump, which was simply captioned "surprise." In the months since, Halsey has shared numerous other images documenting their pregnancy journey.