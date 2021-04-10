Halsey Shows Off Near Basketball-Sized Baby Bump in New Photo

✖

Halsey is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, and she's been keeping her fans along for the ride with beautiful Instagram posts of her pregnancy progress. In her latest photo, the "Closer" singer shared a photo of her bare belly alongside a basketball for comparison. "These spot the difference games r getting harder every day," the singer quipped.

Halsey and Aydin have only been together (at least publicly) since October 2020, so there has been some speculation about whether or not this pregnancy was planned. Halsey hit back at the gossip on her Instagram story, claiming that it was "100% planned." "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?" she asked before explaining to her followers that her "pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb." However, she clarified that she "would be just as happy even it were another way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey has been very candid about her fertility issues, showing off the scars on her abdomen after having surgery for her endometriosis, calling them "the scars that got me this angel" on her Instagram story. Halsey called has called the disorder, which causes the tissue that normally lines the uterus to develop outside of the organ, extremely "painful." It can create many health problems and often makes it difficult to conceive. She revealed to Rolling Stone in 2016 that she had a miscarriage right before a show, calling it "the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

After all of these hardships, it makes her pregnancy even sweeter. She admitted that "it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," and opened up about how her pregnancy has altered her perception of the world and herself. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," she explained. "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper-aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts."