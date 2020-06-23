Pink is opening up about the important role therapy has played in her relationship with husband Carey Hart, saying that the "only reason" the two were still together after 14 years of marriage is because of couples counseling. The singer went into detail about working things out with the father of her two children, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3, during an Instagram Live with her therapist, Vanessa Inn, Saturday.

"I got a lot of s— for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling," Pink said of her outspoken nature on the ups and downs of her marriage. Pink added she speaks to Inn on her own as well as with her husband, who also goes in for individual sessions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 19, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

"It's the only reason that we're still together," she admitted. "I think partners, after a long time, we just speak — I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages." Without Inn "translating" those differences back and forth for the 18 years the couple has been together, Pink reiterated they "would not be together."

"We just wouldn't, because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people," Pink explained, adding that what is going on in the U.S. right now is a perfect example of that. "We don't know how to love each other, we don't know how to get along, we don't know how to communicate," she hypothesized.

When asked what the most difficult part of her relationship with Hart is, Pink said intimacy is the part she struggles with. "There’s a difference between connection and intimacy," she explained, recalling that after years complaining in therapy that Hart wasn't "hearing me emotionally" or "trying to understand my language," Inn told the couple to stop talking and simply place their hands on each other's heart.

"Then this man, that I had been saying won't show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of s—," Pink confessed. "I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times."