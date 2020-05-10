Pink Details 'Terrifying' Coronavirus Battle With Son Jameson in Mother's Day Op-Ed Praising 'Amazing Mamas'

✖

Singer and songwriter, Pink is getting candid about her experience battling coronavirus alongside her toddler son, Jameson Hart in a heartfelt op-ed ahead of Mother's Day. The "Beautiful Trauma" singer wrote an op-ed for NBC News on Saturday, detailing the her and the 3-year-old's "terrifying" battle with the respiratory illness caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, while praising mothers everywhere.

In the tender and frank editorial, Pink shares how she has been "reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine has meant" for her and her children. "To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a bad— dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing," she wrote, later adding how as the country heads down road of recovery, she is wondering what happens next. Especially as we head into a "new normal" for our children and work through the motions of these dramatic changes as the virus has no boundaries.

"I'm thinking about the children and families around the world who are just beginning to know its effects. Do they have what they need to be safe? Do they have what they need to be healthy?" she wrote. "Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother. Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next."

The UNICEF ambassador — first designated in 2015 — added that while her story is "not unique," she actively acknowledged how there are "mothers all over America and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty" every single day. "Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing," she wrote. "In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury."

Revealing how UNICEF is "getting supplies into the hardest to reach places, helping governments and communities prevent the disease from spreading by training health workers, assisting teachers and schools, and working with all levels of government," she further added how it's a comfort organizations are stepping up and asked readers to "put themselves "in the shoes of moms" around the globe and consider what you would to keep your child safe.

The "What About Us" singer revealed at the start of April that she and her son had tested positive in an Instagram post, urging fans to "stay home" as a means to keep yourself and others safe. At the time, Pink and her family were already sheltering at home and continued to do so upon instruction of their doctor. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she wrote at the time.

