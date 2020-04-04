Pink Donates $1 Million to Support Coronavirus Fight Following Positive Diagnosis

As fans are already aware, Pink recently took to Instagram to reveal that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Instagram, the singer revealed that she was tested for the illness after both she and her young son, Jameson, experienced symptoms relating to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Pink didn’t just detail her own battle with the illness, she also revealed that she would be donating $1 million to two separate organizations amidst this global health pandemic.

Pink took to Instagram on Friday to deliver the news about her own diagnosis. Her post, which came alongside a photo of her and her son, also included details on the two organizations that she would be donating to amid the coronavirus crisis. According to the “What About Us” singer, one of the causes that she’s donating to even has a close tie to one of her loved ones. As she detailed in the caption of her post, she is donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who previously worked there for nearly two decades.

“In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center,” Pink detailed on Instagram. “Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!”

In addition to revealing her generous donations, Pink also penned a lengthy message regarding her original COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote on Friday. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

The entertainer ended her post by urging everyone to stay safe amidst this crisis. She also stressed the importance of self-isolation measures, by writing, “These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”