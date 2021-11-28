Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Co-Star Chris Redd Has Strong Response to Kim Kardashian Relationship Questions

Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live co-star Chris Redd has a message for those asking for insider tips on Pete and Kim’s relationship. The comedian tweeted on Monday that he’s more interested in talking about couples he “has a stake” in.

“When y’all interviewer’s ask us about Pete & Kim, what EXACTLY are y’all looking for info wise?! Lol like ‘WHAT?! NO I HATE THE THOUGHT OF THIS UNION!!’ he wrote. “S––t is weird, ask me if my parents are still together! That’s something I actually have stake in!”

Since the news of their relationship has gone public. both parties’ exes have shared their own feelings. Kanye West has been vocal about putting a halt to his pending divorce from Kim K, while Ariana Grande (who recently married her husband Dalton Gomez) showed support for the new couple. Grande and Pete Davidson were previously engaged in 2018 after only dating for a few months.

A source close to the singer recently told Intouch: “Yes, Ariana was head over heels for Pete when they were together, but she has moved on since then and found love with husband, Dalton Gomez. So, there are no jealousy issues over Pete and Kim being an item. She says it’s great to see Pete in such a good place and so happy and thinks that they make a super cute couple.”

Davidson previously opened up about his former relationship with the pop singer in a GQ interview. “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” he told the outlet in Aug. 2018. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

“I totally got it,” Davidson continued, sharing their engagement story –– which took place as the singer moment of mourning as she grieved the loss of her ex Mac Miller. “‘Cause we were only together for a few months — she’d even tell you this,” Pete said. “I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you gotta do, I’ll be here…’ That was really horrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s— out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”

Kardashian and Davidson have only been an item for a short period of time, but have quickly taken over social media by storm. The reality TV alum previously teased the budding new relationship during her latest visit on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “I will say this is the longest we haven’t filmed for,” she said. “This has been months, like over six months, maybe eight months, even ten months, and it’s crazy how since we’ve had this free time all of the stuff that’s gone on whether it’s like THIS relationship, or Kourtney’s relationship or whoever’s, it’s like people have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom.”