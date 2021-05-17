Ariana Grande Gets Married in Surprise Wedding This Weekend

✖

Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez over the weekend, the singer's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. "They got married," Grande's rep shared. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Sources had told TMZ that the wedding took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests in attendance, including family members of both Grande and Gomez. The wedding was reportedly "very intimate and filled with a lot of love." The duo's big day apparently did not feature a real "ceremony" and saw Grande and Gomez exchange vows "in an informal way" and that the wedding was "really just for them." It's unclear whether or not the wedding was impulsive and how long the small ceremony had been planned.

Grande and Gomez, a real estate agent, were first reported to be a couple in early 2020, and the pair became engaged shortly before Christmas. Grande shared the news on instagram with a series of photo of herself and Gomez as well as some close-up shots of her ring, an oval diamond and pearl sitting side-by-side on a plain band. "forever n then some," the pop star captioned the post.

Grande was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, but the pair called off their relationship in October 2018. Gomez began appearing on Grande's social media accounts in March 2020 and soon made an appearance in the music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U." At the time, sources told TMZ that the "Positions" singer had been seeing Gomez for "several months now."

Grande purchased her Montecito home in June, buying the house from noted house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $6.75 million. Known as Porter House, the historic English Tudor-style property was originally constructed in England during the 1700s as two separate barns, Dirt shares. The two barns were eventually dismantled and shipped to California, where they were rebuilt as one large home linked by a glass-enclosed solarium.

The building now features a combined 5,500 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two powder rooms. Outside, there are "fairytale-like gardens interspersed with stone pathways, and brick terraces for alfresco dining," which sounds like an ideal backyard wedding venue. "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," a source told PEOPLE. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."