Kim Kardashian May Have Hinted at Pete Davidson Relationship Months Ago

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the big story of the week, but some fans think Kardashian may have publicly hinted at their romance way back in September. Kardashian and Davidson have been photographed hanging out together and even holding hands several times since she appeared on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9. Before that, however, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and fans think they might have missed something big there.

Kardashian spoke with DeGeneres on Sept. 15, covering everything from SNL to Keeping up With the Kardashians to her recent divorce from Kanye West. She said that her family was enjoying their time off between the series finale of KUWTK and the start of their new Hulu series, but that the cameras had missed some momentous occasions in their lives.

“I will say this is the longest we haven’t filmed for,” she said. “This has been months, like over six months, maybe eight months, even ten months, and it’s crazy how since we’ve had this free time all of the stuff that’s gone on whether it’s like THIS relationship, or Kourtney’s relationship or whoever’s, it’s like people have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom.”

In hindsight, some fans figure that Kardashian could only have been talking about herself in that quote. Of course, Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Scott was caught on camera for the new Hulu show, and her other sisters are all in relatively stable relationships. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rekindled their romance at some point during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship with Devin Booker for over a year. Matriarch Kris Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble for years with no drama.

That leaves Khloe Kardashian, who has been busy with her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, and Rob Kardashian who has shied away from the spotlight for years. Unless Khloe is keeping a major secret for the new TV show, fans figure Kardashian must be referencing her own romance with Davidson.

Of course, this is all still speculation since Kardashian and Davidson haven’t made anything official yet. They were spotted with Kourtney and Barker on what appeared to be a double date last month, and then they were photographed on a roller coaster together holding hands in a candid obtained by PEOPLE. That all follows an SNL skit where they kissed on camera, but none of that is conclusive. For now, fans can only wait for Kardashian or Davidson to give them the full story.