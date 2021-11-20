Ariana Grande Shows Support for Ex-Fiance Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Relationship Is Confirmed

Following the confirmation that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were officially dating, many wondered how his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, felt about the news. Grande and Davidson dated and were briefly engaged in 2018, and it appears that there isn’t any bad blood between the exes. A source close to Grande told InTouch that Grande was “super supportive” of this development in Davidson’s romantic life and that she “really hopes they work out.”

“Yes, Ariana was head over heels for Pete when they were together, but she has moved on since then and found love with husband, Dalton Gomez,” the insider adds. “So, there are no jealousy issues over Pete and Kim being an item. She says it’s great to see Pete in such a good place and so happy and thinks that they make a super cute couple.” Grande and Gomez got married in May of this year.

Davidson has gotten candid about his relationship with Grande In the past. “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” told GQ in Aug. 2018. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

Davidson acknowledged in a 2020 interview with Charlamagne the God that he knew their relationship was over when Grande’s ex Mac Miller passed away from a drug overdose in Sept. 2018. “I totally got it,” Davidson admitted. “‘Cause we were only together for a few months — she’d even tell you this,” Pete said. “I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you gotta do, I’ll be here…’ That was really horrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s— out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”

Davidson also mined their breakup for material for his stand-up special Alive From New York. Davidson remarked in the special that talking about his ex is “fair game” because she has discussed him publicly via interviews and in her song, “Thank U Next,” released after they split. The Saturday Night Live star even said that he feels alright with airing out his own “dirty laundry” because of an interview that Grande did with Vogue in which she called her engagement to Davidson an “amazing distraction.”

“Could you imagine if I did that?” He quipped in the special. “My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s—ing on my ex… Can you imagine if I did that s—?” E! News noted that the last part of his joke is in reference to the controversy surrounding Grande’s seemingly darkened skin tone on her August 2019 Vogue cover.

Elsewhere in his Netflix special, Davidson noted that people can typically seek comfort in their friends and family after a breakup. But, thanks to the release of “Thank U, Next,” that proved to be a little difficult. He joked that his friends, and even his grandfather, told him, “Peter, it’s a slap. I’m really sorry. It’s a good song and I don’t even listen to that s—.”