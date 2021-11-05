Kate Beckinsale Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson’s Rumored Romance With Kim Kardashian

Kate Beckinsale just gave a nod to Pete Davidson’s rumored romance with Kim Kardashian after the Underworld actress’ brief fling with the comedian in 2019. Fans were quick to notice Beckinsale dropped an Instagram “like” on a post from TalkThirtyToMe supposing why so many celebrities end up dating the Saturday Night Live comedian.

“I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality,” writer Kristen Mulrooney tweeted Monday before it was reposted by the Instagram account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davidson and the Serendipity actress dated briefly following his four-month engagement to Ariana Grande and were spotted together at several Golden Globes afterparties. “All of my uncles freaked out,” the comedian told Charlamagne Tha God in February 2020, calling Beckinsale “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Beckinsale, meanwhile, trolled an Instagram user in July 2020 after they said she should stop “dating guys that could be your children.” The Prisoner’s Daughter star quipped back, “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you.” Davidson has also been linked romantically with Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David and Margaret Qualley over the years.

The King of Staten Island star was spotted holding hands with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star late last month and have been seen grabbing dinner together a number of times since then. Kardashian is currently going through a divorce from husband Kanye West after filing in February. The estranged pair share children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

West, meanwhile, doesn’t seem done with the relationship, saying in a new interview with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast, “She’s still my wife, there ain’t no paperwork.” While Kardashian might have made jokes about their split on SNL, West alleged she was prompted to by the network. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he claimed. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”