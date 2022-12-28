Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Break Up

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have reportedly broken up, although their relationship was never truly confirmed in the first place. The two were first spotted together last month in New York City following Davidson's breakup with Kim Kardashian and Ratajkowski's separation from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Now, sources close to them tell Page Six that their fling is over.

"Their fling has moved into the friend zone," the insider said. They added that this result is "fine with both of them." Both have recently been seen with other single stars, and are reportedly ready to move on. Ratajkowski was spotted last week with actor Jack Greer, even kissing him after a romantic dinner in Manhattan. Davidson, meanwhile, has continued spending time with his co-star from Bodies Bodies Bodies, Chase Sui Wonders.

For those catching up, rumors of Ratajkowski and Davidson dating started in mid-November when reporters from Glamour spotted them out together in New York City. This story captured the imaginations of many social media users, as Davidson's love life has become a bit of a meme in recent years. After dating singer Ariana Grande the young comedian has gone on to trysts with several A-list stars, including some much older than him. Since Davidson has always made self-deprecating jokes about himself, fans were incredulous as to what he might have in common with women like Kate Beckinsale or Kim Kardashian.

However, the story about Davidson and Ratajkowski was never really confirmed in any meaningful way and may have simply been a viral headline gone out of control. In truth, Ratajkowski seems to have been going on many dates since her split from Bear-McClard in September. Later on in November, she was photographed kissing DJ Orazio Rispo, and her new outing with Greer seems pretty conspicuous. Ratajkowski confirmed that she is actively dating during last week's episode of her podcast, High Low.

Ratajkowski told her listeners that she has downloaded a dating app in spite of people frequently warning her against it. She said: "I was like, 'f- it.' I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it." She added that she has "gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting," and then remarked that she is not impressed with the matches the algorithm has prepared for her in general.

"I feel like this app is a little bit white," she said. "It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."