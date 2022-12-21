Pete Davidson Sparks Dating Rumors With Former Co-Star

Pete Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders have sparked dating rumors in recent days. The former Saturday Night Live comedian and Wonders were seen heading into Davidson's swanky New York City apartment late Monday night. The new photos surfaced days after his representative assured TMZ they are just friends.

The new photos show Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, chatting and laughing outside his apartment building after he showed her something on his phone. They tried to stay undercover, with Davidson wearing a hoodie and Wonders wearing a baseball cap. Wonders also wore a camouflage jacket and flared jeans.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were spotted at Pete's place late at night, and while we've been told they're just "great friends," these shots could be telling a different story. https://t.co/C6auUXSm50 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 21, 2022

This was the third time Davidson and Wonders have been spotted together. On Thursday, they attended the New York Rangers game with another Bodies Bodies Bodies star, Rachel Sennott, notes Page Six. It may have been an outing of three friends, but Davidson was clearly paying more attention to Wonders.

Over the weekend, TMZ published photos of Davidson and Wonders at a Whole Foods supermarket in Brooklyn. They were trying to stay under the radar there, but Davidson made the mistake of wearing the exact same jacket-and-hoodie combo he wore to the Rangers game. Wonders also wore a hood during the shopping run.

After TMZ posted the grocery store pictures, Davidson's rep denied that he was dating Wonders. "Chase and Pete are great friends and they have been since they met filming Bodies Bodies Bodies," the rep said. They added that Davidson and Wonders "hang out all the time" and are just friends.

The photos also surfaced as Davidson has not been seen with model Emily Ratajkowski lately. It's unclear where their relationship stands, but sources told PEOPLE as recently as Dec. 12 that things were going well. "They are going strong and getting a little more serious," the source claimed. "They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

Davidson and Wonders met while making Bodies Bodies Bodies, which hit theaters in August. The A24 movie features the two as a couple in the middle of a rocky relationship. Wonders is now filming the Apple TV+ series City on Fire, which is based on the Garth Risk Hallberg novel about a murder tied to fires, real estate, and the music scene in New York City. She also starred in the short-lived HBO Max series Generation.

As for Davidson, he is now working on his Peacock series Bupkis, which is inspired by his life. Edie Falco stars as his mother, while Joe Pesci plays his grandfather. Wonders is among the stars expected to make a guest appearance, alongside Kenan Thompson, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, and Charlie Day.