Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumors

Are Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski set to be Hollywood's next "it" couple? As Glamour noted, it's been rumored that Davidson and Ratajkowski are dating after they were spotted hanging out in New York City together. The news comes on the heels of Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian and Ratajkowski's separation from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The dating rumors emerged thanks to the celebrity gossip account, @deuxmoi. An anonymous tipster told the account that they spotted Davidson and Ratajkowski out on a date in New York City. They claimed in their submission, "CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL." The individual continued to claim that "his hands were alllll over her," and that they appeared to be "hooking up."

As of right now, there doesn't appear to be any concrete evidence that the pair are an actual item. While neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski has spoken out about the rumors, the model has discussed the Saturday Night Live alum during an interview in the past. In 2021, she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and spoke about Davidson's dating history and, more specifically, the fact that he's dated some incredibly high-profile people like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

"Pete—he's got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive. … Guys are like, 'Wow. What's that guy got?' And I'm like, I mean, he seems super charming," Ratajkowski said. "He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He's great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it."

As previously stated, Davidson was previously in a relationship with Kardashian. It was reported in August that they broke up after nine months together. At the time, a source told E! News that they still had "a lot of love and respect for each other" but that their busy schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." Like Davidson, Ratajkowski also recently went through a split. In July, it was reported that the model and Bear-McClard were getting a divorce after four years of marriage. The pair share a one-year-old son named Sylvester together. Around the same time, rumors swirled that Bear-McClared cheated on his then-wife, leading to the end of their marriage. Ratajkowski officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband in September.