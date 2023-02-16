Orlando Bloom Admits Katy Perry Romance Can Be 'Really, Really, Really Challenging'

Orlando Bloom is getting real about the ups and downs of his relationship with Katy Perry. The Lord of the Rings actor, 46, revealed there's "never a dull moment" in his life with the "Roar" singer, 38, as he appears on the latest cover of Flaunt Magazine. Referring to Perry as his "baby mama and life partner," Bloom told the publication, "We're in two very different pools."

"Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he continued. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie." The actor added, "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Perry and Bloom first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and dated on and off until the Carnival Row actor proposed to the "Smile" artist on Valentine's Day 2019. "It was very sweet," Perry recalled of the proposal during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! soon after. "It was Valentine's Day ... we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter." After landing on a rooftop in Los Angeles, Perry saw all of her family and friends, at which point Bloom popped the question. "He did so well," she gushed.

In August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the happy parents said on social media at the time. In 2022, the American Idol judge called becoming a mother one of the best experiences of her life in an interview with Audacy, admitting that she now encourages her friends to also have children. "All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I'm a mom pusher...don't just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredible ways when you have your own children," she said at the time.