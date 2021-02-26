Jana Kramer Reveals When She'll Tell Her Kids About Husband Mike Caussin's Infidelity

✖

In 2016 Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin briefly split after Caussin cheated on her with multiple women, reconciling after the former NFL player entered treatment for sex addiction. The couple shares two children, daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2 and Kramer recently discussed when she will tell her children about their father's infidelity.

"We’ve definitely talked about it. When Jolie gets to the age where she can Google — I don’t know what age that’s going to be — we’re gonna sit her down," Kramer told Us Weekly. She added that she has sought out advice from friends in similar situations on how best to tell her kids. "I have someone that I know, her dad cheated on her mom and they’re still married. She told me how they did it," Kramer said. "They sat her down and it was like, ‘Hey, this is what Daddy did. But Daddy loves Mommy so much.'"

The "I Got the Boy" singer and her husband discussed Caussin's infidelity in their new book, The Good Fight, and Kramer shared that "rehashing those things is never really easy to talk about." In January, she admitted that she doesn't trust her husband "1,000 percent."

"I trust him today. He’s showing up today. He’s showing up as a father, he’s showing up as a husband and he’s living it with integrity," she said. "And I had to do my work to continue to trust him the next day after that. And to continue to see his growth and our growth together. I do trust my husband. Can [I say] 1000 percent? I don’t know if I can say that. I just … I trust my husband today."

Earlier this month, she clapped back at someone who said the two should "just get divorced already." "When You don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it.. We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have," Kramer tweeted on Feb. 15. "So no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man." In a second tweet, she added, "Apparently, everyone has a picture-perfect relationship. SMH."

She again responded to the troll the next day, writing that "It takes too much of my time to defend to those that don’t listen every week and that don’t know us." "But telling someone to divorce is just wrong," she continued. "They will never understand. But guess what. That’s okay. Just makes me want to continue to fight harder and love deeper."