Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Finalizes Divorce Following Assault Arrest

Nicolas Cage's son, Weston Cage Coppola, has officially finalized his divorce from his third wife, Hila Cage Coppola.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ last month, the former couple will keep their existing custody and visitation agreement in place regarding their twin daughters, Cyress and Venice, meaning Hila, 40, will retain sole legal and physical custody of the girls. Weston, 33, does not have visitation rights for his children, pending a court order. Weston also was ordered to pay Hila $991 per month in spousal support until July 31, at which point Hila had waived her right to receive spousal support in the future.

Weston, who has had previous marriages to Nikki Williams and Danielle Cage, tied the knot with Hila in 2018. The couple would go on to welcome their daughters privately amid the COVID-19 pandemic, splitting in 2021. Weston is also a father to two sons with Danielle named Lucian and Sorin.

(Photo: Weston Cage Coppola and Hila Cage Coppola attend Los Angeles Premiere of YouTube Premium and Neon's "Bodied" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 01, 2018 in Hollywood, California. - Rodin_Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Weston and Hila's divorce was finalized a week after he was arrested on July 10 for alleged assault with a deadly weapon. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Weston's arrest stemmed from an April incident in which he allegedly attacked his mother, Christina Fulton. Weston posted $150,000 bail and was released the same day as his arrest.

Fulton, 57, released a statement on July 11 sharing her side of the story. "On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 pm I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help," she claimed. "When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries."

(Photo: Weston Coppola Cage and Christina Fulton attend the Fall/Winter Fulcage Collection Launch Party "Shop For A Cause" on October 23, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. - Paul Redmond/WireImage)

"As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston's ongoing mental health crisis," she continued. "It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."

Weston and his mother had previously sued Hila in 2023 for defamation, accusing her of embezzling $100,000 and requesting a fraudulent restraining order to keep Fulton and her family from seeing Cyress and Venice. In a statement to The US Sun at the time, Fulton said, "[Hila] has created a hostile narrative and environment that makes it impossible for the family to see or have a relationship with the children both privately and publicly." She continued, "It is devastating not to see these kids. Nicolas and I haven't been able to meet our two beautiful little granddaughters at all since they were born. We're in a quiet, horrible nightmare. It's insane, painful, hurtful, devastating."