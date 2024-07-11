Nic Cage's Son Weston Arrested Over Alleged Assault on Mother
The arrest comes amid a dramatic custody battle for the son of the 'Con Air' actor.
Weston Cage was arrested early on Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his mother, Christina Fulton. According to TMZ, the son of Nicolas Cage was placed in custody for assault with a deadly weapon, turning himself in with his lawyer present at the LAPD.
Cage posted $150k bond and was released from custody later in the day. According to TMZ, the alleged assault happened back in May and left Fulton with a visible black eye. Cage was named a suspect in a battery report filed after the incident that started as a verbal dispute before allegedly getting physical with an ambulance called to their home.
At the time, TMZ noted that police were looking into the incident as a felony, with the charges placed this week seeming to indicate investigators found more. Fulton reportedly denied there was a verbal dispute and was only there to help her son. Photographs that went public did show her face bruised and swollen.
"Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident," a statement from Fulton said at the time. "On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston's best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis."
Cage has been dealing with divorce proceedings with his wife Hila Cage Coppola, the famous son's third marriage. He was previously married to Danielle Cage from 2013-2016, and Nikki Williams from 2011-2012. He has also had some run-ins with the law over the years, getting arrested for DUI and hit-and-run charges in 2017 and then arrested on domestic violence charges in 2011 with ex-wife Williams.
