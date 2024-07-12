Nicolas Cage's Ex Says She Was 'Brutally Assaulted' by Son Weston Cage Coppola Before Arrest

Nicolas Cage's ex Christina Fulton says she was "brutally assaulted" by their son, Weston Cage Coppola, months before he was arrested on a felony warrant for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday, July 10.

Cage Coppola, 33, was taken into custody by the LAPD Fugitives Department after an altercation on April 28 that Fulton, 57, tells Us Weekly began with "urgent messages" from her son's friends "regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help."

(Photo: Weston Cage Coppola and Christina Fulton attend the Fall/Winter Fulcage Collection Launch Party "Shop For A Cause" on October 23, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. - Paul Redmond/WireImage)

"When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage," she continued, claiming that "within minutes," her son's demeanor changed. She was then "brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries." The outlet confirmed that Fulton appeared with a swollen jaw and bruised face in a photo taken after the alleged attack. Fulton added, "As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston's ongoing mental health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."

"Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental health evaluation, the police officers refused my request and neglected my urgent need for my medical attention," she claimed. Fulton's lawyer Allen Sepanyan also claimed to the outlet that medical aid was not provided at the scene, nor was an ambulance called.

(Photo: Weston Cage Coppola attends the "Boneyard" special screening on June 26, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. - Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Cage Coppola, who was released on bond after his arrest, refuted his mother's statements to the outlet, saying, "There is no help I desperately need. There is a lot of inaccurate information printed."

Cage Coppola was born to Fulton and his famous actor father in December 1990, with the couple splitting up within a year of his birth. Cage Coppola's legal troubles have made headlines in the past, with the actor being arrested in 2011 on domestic violence charges that he denied at the time alongside his ex-wife Nikki Williams. In 2017, Cage Coppola was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges after allegedly hitting stop signs, parked cars and mailboxes before crashing into a tree and fleeing the scene of the collision.