Nic Cage's Son Weston Cage Coppola Hit By Heartbreaking Legal Decision

Weston Cage Coppola, Nicolas Cage's eldest child, has been dealt a severe blow in his ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife, Hila Cage Coppola. The legal turmoil, which has been unfolding since their divorce in September 2021, reached a turning point this week, threatening Weston's presence in his twin daughters' lives.

According to legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a court order issued by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on June 10 has granted Hila sole legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old twin daughters, Venice and Cyress Cage Coppola. The stipulation and order, bearing the signatures of both parties, effectively strip Weston of any custodial rights or visitation privileges.

The document explicitly states that Hila is now "the person who decides about the [twins'] health, education, and welfare." Conversely, the box next to "No Visitation (parenting time)" was checked off under Weston's name, ending his hopes for a meaningful parenting role.

The court's ruling allows Hila "sole decision making powers," granting her the authority to enroll the twins in a kindergarten of her choice, apply for passports on their behalf, and even travel overseas with the children for up to two months without seeking Weston's consent.

While the outcome represents a significant victory for Hila, it also highlights the deep rift between the former couple and their contentious legal battle. In a separate filing just three days prior, on June 7, Weston objected strongly to Hila's request to depose his famous father in the case.

Hila's legal team had sought to question the actor, citing their belief that he possessed "personal knowledge of [Weston's] father's funding of this litigation from the outset to the extent of hundreds of thousands of dollars." However, Weston's lawyers countered, asserting that Cage's testimony was "not relevant to any issue in this matter" and arguing that the actor, "not a party to this case and not a resident of California," should be spared from being dragged into the legal drama.

The objection further stated that the remaining issues, about attorneys' fees and other legal costs, "will be addressed through the bank records and ledger will will be provided to [Hila] by June 21," following a previous court order on May 30. Weston's legal team urged Hila to "withdraw this subpoena to avoid further motions and litigation."

This latest development follows a series of legal maneuvers by both parties, with Cage's lawyers previously refusing Hila's deposition request in May, labeling it "unduly burdensome, harassing, oppressive, vague, and irrelevant." The actor's legal team contended that the request was "grossly overbroad and seeks the wholesale production of Responding Party's bank records that are neither relevant to the subject matter of the action nor reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence."

The custody battle between Weston and Hila has been a lengthy and bitter affair, with the couple filing for divorce in September 2021, just three years after their marriage in April 2018. Their twin daughters, Venice and Cyress, were born in April 2020, complicating the legal process further.

As Weston struggles with being denied custody and visitation rights to his daughters, the larger Cage family finds itself embroiled in a web of legal turmoil. Cage and Weston's mother, Christina Fulton, reportedly have yet to meet their granddaughters due to the ongoing "nightmare" battle, so it appears the family is facing a challenging time.

Despite this turmoil, Weston has pledged to take "immense and aggressive action" against the false accusations he claims to have endured throughout his life. "I have been a target of defamation for my entire life. I've stayed quiet, but now that I am facing the worst traducement and defamation yet, I will be taking immense and aggressive action," he told The US Sun, hinting at the potential for further legal battles.