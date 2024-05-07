Nicolas Cage's Son Under Police Investigation for Allegedly Attacking His Mother

Nicolas Cage's oldest son, Weston Coppola Cage, is reportedly under police investigation following a physical altercation with his mother, Christina Fulton. Sources told TMZ over the weekend that Weston, 33, was named a suspect in a battery report involving his mother following an incident at Fulton's Los Angeles home on April 28. Weston has not been arrested at this time.

Details of the alleged incident remain scarce at this time. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an ambulance was dispatched to Fulton's home after what was described as a "physical scuffle." However, no one was transported to the hospital, and it is unclear if any injuries were sustained in the reported incident, but Fulton was photographed with what appeared to be bruising on her face. Although sources told the outlet that the incident began as a verbal altercation, Fulton denied those reports in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet that her son experienced "a mental health crisis."

"Contrary to their claims, Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident. On Sunday, April 28th, I was reached out to by several of Weston's best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental health crisis," Fulton said. "I acted swiftly to ensure his safety. Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience. I have always supported helping my son with his mental health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs,"

TMZ reported that police are currently investigating the incident as a possible felony battery, but no arrests have been made yet. Weston, who was gone by the time police arrived at the scene, has not responded to the allegations.

According to the Daily Mail, Weston has been treated for mental health issues in the past and was notably hospitalized on a psychiatric hold in 2011 following a violent incident in Los Angeles. Addressing her son's mental health at the time, Fulton told Inside Edition, "Nicolas Cage has damaged and interfered and done something absolutely horrific, and I need to just go get my son. I am the one that raised Weston. I am the one that took care of Weston. His dad was very busy out working as an actor.

Fulton and the National Treasure star began dating in 1988 and welcomed Weston in 1990. The couple split within a year of Weston's birth. Cage is also dad to son Kal-El, 18, whom he shares with third wife Alice Kim, and 19-month-old daughter August, with wife Riko Shibata.