‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix

Netflix has revealed the fate of The Hunting Wives’ second season.

In a very on-brand video with stars Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, the streaming giant announced that Season 2 of the drama is on the way.

According to Deadline, the series will become a Netflix-branded series, streaming exclusively on the platform. The Hunting Wives was initially in development for Starz, but the studio, Lionsgate TV, acquired the rights when the two companies split in May. Lionsgate made a deal with Netflix U.S. to acquire the eight-episode first season in a one-year domestic licensing deal. After it premiered in July, The Hunting Wives became an instant hit despite not having much promo or fanfare.

THE HUNTING WIVES SEASON 2 IS COMIN' Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/oydijdTdMR — Netflix (@netflix) September 12, 2025

It was on Netflix’s U.S. Top 10 for six weeks, peaking at No. 1. In the first five weeks, the drama brought in over 20 million views and consistently appeared in the global English Top 10. While Season 1 of The Hunting Wives is rolling out to more international markets, Season 2 will be available in all Netflix markets except Canada, Australia, and two European territories, according to sources.

Created by showrunner Rebecca Cutter, The Hunting Wives is based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb. The series stars Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, and Chrissy Metz. Depending on how their characters ended Season 2, most series regulars are expected to return, including Snow, Åkerman, Newman, Mulroney, Jonigkeit, and Ferrier.

Play video

The Hunting Wives “follows a woman as she and her family move from Boston to Texas. There, she grows close to a socialite — maybe too close — and becomes consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.” In Season 2, “Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

“I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again,” executive producer Rebecca Cutter said. “And I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, bats— crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

Additional information on Season 2 of The Hunting Wives, such as more casting and the premiere date, has not been released. Knowing that the show is coming back for another season will just have to be enough for now, as well as the first season, streaming on Netflix.