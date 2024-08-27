More Rumors Swirling About Carrie Underwood's Marriage to Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's 14-year marriage is facing new obstacles. Weeks after rumors first surfaced that the couple's marriage was at a "breaking point" and "in crisis," new reports suggest that Underwood's new role as American Idol judge, a position she is taking on amid Katy Perry's departure, is adding more stress to the allegedly strained relationship.

Underwood announced that she would be joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as a judge on the upcoming season of Idol during an appearance on Good Morning America in early August. But while the role marks a major highlight in Underwood's years-long career and a return to her roots – the singer notably won American Idol Season 4 back in 2005 – "friends worry about how they're going to keep it together." Much of the concern stems from the demands of the job, which will require Underwood to be in Los Angeles and away from her family home in Franklin, Tennessee, and likewise away from her and Fisher's two sons, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5.

"Mike didn't want her to do Idol initially, but she insisted, and the paycheck is substantial," an insider told Life & Style. "Mike is worried Carrie won't be able to balance her life, commuting between Tennessee and L.A. It's a huge adjustment, more than her residency in Las Vegas, which they never saw eye to eye on, either."

Underwood's focus on her career and the long periods of time she has been away from home amid her Las Vegas residency and Denim & Rhinestones tour in 2022 and 2023 has reportedly been a point of contention for the couple, a source previously told In Touch Weekly. In an Aug. 2 report, a source told the outlet that Underwood's "focus on her career over family time has always been an issue with them, but it's gotten a lot worse," adding that Fisher is "very traditional and believes that her role as a wife and mother should take top priority." The source added that "it's like she's living a nightmare at home, because they've been arguing so much," and things had reached a point that "friends are worried the pair have fallen out of love." The source said that "they're at their breaking point" and "their marriage is clearly in crisis."

Neither Underwood nor Fisher have publicly commented on the rumors at this time. However, a source told Life & Style that while "distance is always a challenge... Carrie says their faith in marriage and in God is stronger than anything." They added that Underwood "wishes people would stop worrying."