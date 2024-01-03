Carrie Underwood Announces Next Career Move

In the years since rising to become a country music superstar after winning American Idol Season 4, Carrie Underwood has become just as well-known for her stunning red carpet style and intense workouts and fitness goals, and now she's hoping to capitalize on the latter of those. The Denim & Rhinestones singer kicked off 2024 by launching an all-new SiriusXM channel, Carr-dio, marking her second SiriusXM channel following the June launch of Carrie's Country.

Available to stream anytime exclusively on the SiriusXM app and also available on satellite channel 105 from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, Carr-dio by Carrie's Country aims to give fans the perfect playlist to keep them going during those intense workouts. The channel plays high-energy workout tracks, with Underwood sharing that curating workout songs for the channel was "all about just picking music that makes you feel good. I like stuff that I can either dance to or get mad with – it kind of depends on my mood and what I'm doing."

"One of the easiest ways to spice up a workout is with music. If you find the right jam and you get into it and you can dance in between sets and have a good time with it ... Listen to music that makes you happy or pumps you up, and go for it," Underwood said. Among her personal favorites is "Watch The World Burn" by rock band Falling In Reverse, which the singer said "switches gears a lot, and it's kind of an epic song. Whenever you get a song that is just epic – like, it's long and visual and switching cadence – I always think that's cool. So that one gets me going."

The channel also sees the "Out of That Truck" singer sharing fitness advice with listeners. In a press release, Underwood shared a glimpse at some of that advise as she opened up about her personal workout mantra, "' 'Just go!' It doesn't have to be some epic, awesome workout every single day. Just get in there. You will not be sorry. You will not be disappointed in yourself if you do workout, but you might be disappointed in yourself if you don't. So get in there, get moving, whatever your best is for the day, give it!"

The SiriusXM channel marks Underwood's second since the June launch of Carrie's Country, a year-round channel that sees Underwood "highlight her friends, favorites, and influences – new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond." The new channel fits in perfectly with Underwood's other fitness-related ventures, including her community-powered fitness app, fit52, and her fitness and lifestyle brand CALIA by Carrie Underwood, among others.