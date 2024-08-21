Carrie Underwood's Haters 'Want to See Her Fall' as She Joins 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood apparently has some haters. Following the news that the former American Idol champ is returning to the show as a judge, a source close to the situation says that there are some harsh critics who "want to see her fall."

"This isn't going to be an easy transition," a source told RadarOnline.com. "There are plenty of people who want to see her fall. The pressure is putting Carrie at risk of throwing her life into chaos!" The insider added, "And there's already a ton of bing and knife sharpening going on ahead of her arrival."

The source went on to say, "This is a huge step up for Carrie as far as putting herself out there to Middle America and she's being paid handsomely for it, but she's under no illusions that it's going to be easy," later adding, "The level of stress that will come along with this is immense."

(Photo: Singer Carrie Underwood (L) is named the new 'American Idol' by host Ryan Seacrest during the 'American Idol Finale: Results Show' held at the Kodak Theatre on May 25, 2005 in Hollywood, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Perry first openly teased her exit from the show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year. "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," the "Firework" singer told the host. "I mean I love Idol so much." She later added, "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying Jimmy?"

Her final episode of American Idol was the Season 22 finale, which saw the crowning of contestant Abi Carter as the winner. During the big finale, Perry was noticeably overcome with emotion — as reported by PEOPLE — and broke down in tears while hugging Bryan and Richie as Carter delivered a beautiful rendition of "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish. At this time, her official replacement has not been announced.

Earlier this month, Underwood confirmed that she would be replacing Perry as the next American Idol judge. "There's so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help," the singer said during an appearance on Good Morning America, adding that returning to American Idol "feels like home."